Detroit — A businessman locked in a legal battle with the city was arraigned Thursday on four felony charges connected to the alleged theft of a $1 million property from the city of Detroit.

Robert Carmack, 59, of Woodhaven, appeared via video before 36th District Court Magistrate Bari Blake Wood on charges of false pretenses with intent to defraud $100,000 or more, and three counts of uttering and publishing a document affecting real property tied to a decade-old land deal. The charges were filed on Tuesday.

The false pretenses charge carries up to 20 years or fine of up to $35,000, according to state statute. Uttering and publishing carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

Carmack's attorney, Mike Rataj, argued Thursday that the charges against his client — who has been locked in a legal battle with Detroit and a public feud with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan — are retaliatory.

Rataj turned over Carmack's passport to prosecutors during the hearing, noting that Carmack has three minor children, a business in the city and no plans to go anywhere.

"Mr. Carmack has been in the news. He has obviously been at war, so to speak, with the mayor of Detroit," Rataj said. "He intends to vigorously defend these charges, which I deem as retaliatory."

The charges are tied to March 2, 2016, the same day that the city, in a civil lawsuit, has alleged the auto shop owner "fraudulently sold" city property that's been the subject of the litigation filed by Detroit in June.

"If you review the public record over the last couple of weeks there's a theme that's been developed in this town. That is, if you push back or you challenge this administration one of two things happen; you either end up charged with a crime or you are under criminal investigation," Rataj, who is also representing the city's fire union head in a criminal investigation being pursued by the Detroit Police Department, told reporters. "That's what's going on here. It's almost like you've got mob bosses running this town."

Detroit Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia noted Thursday that the case was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office a year ago.

Later, Wayne County asked the state Attorney General to appoint another agency due to a conflict of interest. It was then referred to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

“We have full confidence in the professional ability of the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office to handle this matter appropriately," Garcia said in an emailed statement.



In court Thursday, Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor Patrick McComb also denied the assertion of retaliation, saying that the felony claims against Carmack were "independently reviewed" by Genesee County.

"The Genesee County Prosecutor felt charges were in order and we can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt," he said. "Our belief is that he did a million-dollar deal on a piece of real estate that he never had title to. We're missing a lot of money."

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he met with Detroit police and reviewed the investigative packet. Just over a week ago, he said, he determined that there was probable cause and that a warrant should be issued.

"Even though we're both elected officials, I don't even know Mike Duggan," Leyton said. "If there's probable cause and we think it's a legitimate case ... we issue a warrant."

Bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent. Carmack is due back in court on Dec. 28 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 4.

In its June lawsuit, the city alleges Carmack had filed a property transfer affidavit with the Detroit assessor's office making a company he owns — B & C Land Development Corp. — the property's taxpayer ahead of a sale to another firm, Moby Dick Ventures LLC.

On March 2, 2016, the city contends, Carmack sold the 10-acre property for $1 million.

Leyton said that the city uncovered the sale while researching Moby Dick Ventures, an out-of-state investor that wanted to purchase other land in the city.

"They traced back ... and realized it was sold to (Moby Dick) by Carmack and his development company," he said. "In fact, the city of Detroit was able to show me how Carmack never owned it in the first place."

Rataj said Carmack acquired the property from Detroit and that there are details that Genesee County isn't aware of.

"There's a time and a place for that to come out," he said.

On April 27, 2007, Detroit's City Council approved the sale of the piece of land on Melville for $250,000, but Carmack failed to complete payment and sign the documents. As a result, the land has been in city ownership ever since, officials with the city have said.

A lawsuit filed by the city contends that Carmack in 2016 took the old draft documents from 2007 and used them to fraudulently represent that he still owned the property.

He then sold the property to Moby Dick, the city contends in its June lawsuit against Carmack.

Carmack, during a news conference with reporters last month, said the deeds were mistakenly sent to him for the Melville property. He didn't sign the deeds, but Carmack said he did ultimately sell the property.

Carmack, meanwhile, made headlines in November after airing footage of the mayor's comings and goings on a billboard truck outside City Hall. Carmack had said he'd hired a private investigator to trail Duggan over a series of months and has questioned whether Duggan resides in the city.

The footage showed the mayor visiting a condominium in Novi and separately showed a woman arriving there on other occasions.

Late last month, Duggan convened a news conference to announce to the media that he'd asked the Michigan State Police to open an investigation into Carmack's actions — allegedly in retaliation for the city's refusal to drop property lawsuits against him — have amounted to extortion.

State police on Thursday said that it does not have an active investigation. The mayor's office declined to comment on the MSP investigation.

