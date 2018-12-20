Man shot in confrontation on east side
Detroit — Police are looking for a person who shot a 21-year-old man in the leg during a confrontation Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. in the area of Chandler Park and Neff, said Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. The area is south of Harper and east of Cadieux.
Police met the victim at the hospital, where he'd been privately transported.
There they learned that the victim had been sitting in a car with a family member, at what would become the shooting scene, when an unknown man approached on foot.
The man demanded money and the two argued, at which point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the man in his left leg before fleeing. The victim was listed in stable condition.
No detailed description of the suspect was immediately offered.
