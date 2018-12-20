Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side that left a man in a wheelchair dead, and are looking to find the driver of the van that hit him.

The hit-and-run took place about 5 a.m. at Mack and Conner.

Police say the victim was crossing the street in a wheelchair when he was struck by a van. Police believe it was a GMC Conversion van, with a high top, that hit him. After the crash, the driver did not stop at the scene.

Medics pronounced the unidentified male victim dead at the scene.

