Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on east side
Detroit — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side that left a man in a wheelchair dead, and are looking to find the driver of the van that hit him.
The hit-and-run took place about 5 a.m. at Mack and Conner.
Police say the victim was crossing the street in a wheelchair when he was struck by a van. Police believe it was a GMC Conversion van, with a high top, that hit him. After the crash, the driver did not stop at the scene.
Medics pronounced the unidentified male victim dead at the scene.
