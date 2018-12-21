Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A man was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a car while walking across Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit, police said.

Dontae Freeman, a Detroit police spokesman, said a suspect is in custody.

He said the crash happened at about 2:18 a.m. on Jefferson at Beaubien Street.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim, 50, was crossing Jefferson when he was struck by a silver Pontiac G6. The car dragged the victim several feet and then fled the scene, police said.

Police arrived and were able to locate the vehicle and its driver. Officers arrested the driver, a 30-year-old man.

The 50-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Freeman said.

He also said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

