A driver was killed in a rollover crash caused by another motorist Friday on Detroit's east side, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that a 69-year-old man in a Dodge Ram intentionally side-swiped a woman's Ford at about 2:30 p.m. near Nevada and Packard, forcing her into a pole.

The pole then toppled onto the car, trapping her inside as it erupted in flames, authorities reported.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The other driver lost control of his pickup and crashed nearby. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

