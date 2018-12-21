Detroit — A 4-year-old girl is safe after the car she was in was stolen Thursday from a west-side gas station, police said.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a station in the 22600 block of West Warren Avenue near Ann Arbor Trail, authorities said.

Police said the girl's father was driving with her in a burgundy 2016 Ford Fusion when he stopped at the gas station, got out and left her in the running vehicle.

A man then got into the vehicle and drove away with the girl still inside, officials said.

As authorities were about to issue an Amber Alert, a Dearborn Heights police officer spotted the suspect and vehicle at a gas station on Joy and Evergreen roads, they said.

Detroit Police officers arrived at the location and took the suspect, a 26-year-old man, into custody, recovered the vehicle and returned the girl to her father, according to officials.

