Child, 4, recovered after car stolen in Detroit
Detroit — A 4-year-old girl is safe after the car she was in was stolen Thursday from a west-side gas station, police said.
The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a station in the 22600 block of West Warren Avenue near Ann Arbor Trail, authorities said.
Police said the girl's father was driving with her in a burgundy 2016 Ford Fusion when he stopped at the gas station, got out and left her in the running vehicle.
A man then got into the vehicle and drove away with the girl still inside, officials said.
As authorities were about to issue an Amber Alert, a Dearborn Heights police officer spotted the suspect and vehicle at a gas station on Joy and Evergreen roads, they said.
Detroit Police officers arrived at the location and took the suspect, a 26-year-old man, into custody, recovered the vehicle and returned the girl to her father, according to officials.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
