Detroit — A Detroit man is recovering after being shot Thursday evening on the city's west side, police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old male, was leaving a home in the 9700 block of Dundee Street near West Grand River and West Chicago and walking to his vehicle when he was approached by another man, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit police spokesman.

The second man was armed with a handgun, he said.

The victim tried to flee from the suspect, who then fired multiple shots, according to police. One of the shots struck the victim in the right elbow, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect fled and have no description of him.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated, Freeman said.

