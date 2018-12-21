Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Detroit — Authorities Friday are searching for a suspect in the theft of a car in Redford Township, according to officials.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was in a crash with a bus at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Bourke Street on Detroit's west side.

Two suspects got out of the car and fled, officials said.

Troopers were able to immediately take one of the suspects into custody, they said.

However, the second suspect got away after troopers deployed a stun gun but it failed to stop him, officials also said.

No one was injured in the crash or the arrest, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/21/msp-arrests-1-seeks-1-redford-twp-car-theft/2385522002/