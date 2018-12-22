The man found the remains in the 1100 block of Annin Street in the Chaldean Town neighborhood of the city. He told police he entered a vacant home to sleep. When he moved a mattress left in the building, he discovered the bones. (Photo: .)

A homeless man's nighttime routine turned bizzare early Saturday morning when a homeless man stumbled upon bones in a vacant Detroit house, police said.

It's unclear whether the remains are from a human, Detroit Police Officer Holly Lowe said. The bones will be taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for processing.

The man found the remains in the 1100 block of Annin Street in the Chaldean Town neighborhood. He told police he entered a vacant home to sleep. When he moved a mattress left in the building, he discovered the bones.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/22/homeless-man-bones-vacant-detroit-house/2396525002/