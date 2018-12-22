One man was in temporary serious condition, after being shot in his home. The other two victims are in stable condition after one was shot inside a car and the other was shot by his own gun. (Photo: .)

Three people were victims of separate nonfatal shootings in Detroit on Friday night, police officials said.

One man was in temporary serious condition, after being shot in his home. The other two victims are in stable condition after one was shot inside a car and the other was shot by his own gun.

The 29-year-old man in temporary serious condition suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. .

The man told police he was lying on his couch at 11:30 p.m. in the 20700 block of Saint Clair Street in the Chaldean Town neighborhood when he heard gunshots. Then, he said he felt the pain of the wound and ran out the back door. The man was privately taken to a hospital.

The 27-year-old man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound in the left upper thigh, which he received while sitting in a vehicle waiting for someone at 7:25 p.m. at Bennett Street and Lenore Avenue in the Eye neighborhood. A 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat was unharmed.

Neither the victim or passenger said they saw the person who shot the gun, Detroit Police Officer Holly Lowe said.

The woman told police they drove to an unknown address to pick up someone. She remained in the car while the man went inside the house. He returned a short time later to wait for someone to exit the house. The next thing she knew, someone was shooting at the vehicle.

And a 33-year-old man was privately taken to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his right leg. He is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The man, a concealed pistol license holder, left his car at 7:50 p.m. in the 11000 block of Chalmers Street on Detroit's east side near Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance Ministries. While adjusting his pants, the gun fired and wounded him on his right leg, police said.

Officer Lowe reminded people to be cautious around guns.

"Always handle a weapon as if it were loaded to prevent an accidental discharge," she said.

