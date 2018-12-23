Three women approached him, all wearing dark clothing, the victim later told police from his hospital bed. Then, the man said three shots were fired and he realized he'd been hit in his right thigh. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Police are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting that left a 36-year-old man wounded early Sunday on Detroit's east side.

It was about 3:40 a.m. as the man walked home from a gas station in the area of East Seven Mile and Chalmers, police said. That's just east of Gratiot.

Three women approached him, all wearing dark clothing, the victim later told police from his hospital bed. Then, the man said three shots were fired and he realized he'd been hit in his right thigh.

The man said he ran home and had someone give him a ride to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No detailed description of the suspects is immediately available.

