Detroit — A man with open alcohol in his vehicle tried to run from police on Interstate 94 early Sunday on Detroit's east side, Michigan State Police said.

Police pursuit of the man resulted in a severely sprained or broken ankle for one trooper, according to MSP's Twitter account.

The ordeal started about 3 a.m. when police were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 94 at Van Dyke.

With most vehicles on the road stopped or slowed by the crash, one driver blew past traffic using the shoulder.

Police followed, trying to pull the speeding vehicle over. But when the driver passed the crash site he stopped.

But police soon noticed open intoxicants in the vehicle and told the man, whose age and hometown were not provided, to exit the vehicle. The man then fled on foot running across the freeway in an attempt to escape.

Eventually, police tackled the man and took him to the Detroit Detention Center pending charges.

The trooper who suffered the ankle injury was taken to a hospital. Lt. Mike Shaw, a commander and spokesman for the state police, said the trooper will require surgery and will be out of work for at least three months.

