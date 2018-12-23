It was about 6:45 a.m. when the 27-year-old woman responded to a knock on her door, police said, at a motel on the 1000 block of East Eight Mile, just east of Interstate 75. A man on the other side of the door was asking for help. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — A woman responding to a knock on her motel door early Sunday on Detroit's east side was attacked with a baton and robbed by the man she tried to help, police said.

It was about 6:45 a.m. when the 27-year-old woman responded to a knock on her door, police said, at a motel on the 1000 block of East Eight Mile, just east of Interstate 75. A man on the other side of the door was asking for help.

The woman opened her door, but was soon overpowered by the suspect who knocked her down, demanded money, and struck her with a baton.

The victim complied and gave the suspect cash at which point the man fled the scene on foot.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/23/woman-assaulted-baton-motel/2401274002/