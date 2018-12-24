Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating a late Sunday homicide on Detroit's west side and believe the shooting started with what was nearly a car crash.

The fatal shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. at a home on the 7600 block of Stahelin, which is north of West Warren and west of the Southfield Freeway.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were headed northbound on Stahelin when their vehicle was almost hit by a black van with a loud muffler at Stahelin and Sawyer.

The pair continued northbound and pulled into a driveway on the 7600 block of Stahelin. The black van followed their vehicle to the spot, then drove off.

The man and woman were inside the home when the black van returned, and an armed man left the van, came onto the front porch, kicked in the home's front door and fired shots. Police say the suspect also took property from the home before fleeing.

One of the shots hit the 30-year-old woman.

Medics responded but pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No detailed suspect description is immediately available.

