Police: Father took 4-month-old Detroit baby at gunpoint
A 4-month-old baby was forcibly taken on Christmas Eve by her father at gunpoint from the child's mother, Detroit police said.
A'miyah Jones was with her mother at a relative's home in the 900 block of Webb about 2 p.m. Monday when JaQuan Jones came with his twin brother and forced his way inside, investigators said in a statement.
"Once inside, the suspect produced a weapon then took the baby from her mother at gunpoint and left in an unknown direction," according to the statement..
Jones, 24, is believed to be driving a blue Chrysler 200.
Anyone who has seen the pair should call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at (313) 596-1300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
