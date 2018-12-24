A'miyah Jones (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 4-month-old baby was forcibly taken on Christmas Eve by her father at gunpoint from the child's mother, Detroit police said.

A'miyah Jones was with her mother at a relative's home in the 900 block of Webb about 2 p.m. Monday when JaQuan Jones came with his twin brother and forced his way inside, investigators said in a statement.

"Once inside, the suspect produced a weapon then took the baby from her mother at gunpoint and left in an unknown direction," according to the statement..

JaQuan Jones (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Jones, 24, is believed to be driving a blue Chrysler 200.

Anyone who has seen the pair should call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at (313) 596-1300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/24/detroit-police-father-four-month-old-baby-gunpoint/2410744002/