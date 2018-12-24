Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Detroit's west side that left a 22-year-old man in stable condition.

Police could not immediately say exactly when the shooting occurred, or where. They met the male victim at the hospital after he'd been hit three times.

There the victim told them he and a friend, a 24-year-old man, had been at a club in the area of Grand River and Livernois. When the men tried to get into their 2011 black Chevy Silverado, they heard shots fired, and the 22-year-old man realized he'd been hit.

The 24-year-old man drove him to an area hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/24/police-man-shot-after-leaving-club-west-side/2405510002/