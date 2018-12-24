A 17-year-old girl was wounded Monday night in a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said. (Photo: .)

A 17-year-old girl was wounded Monday night in a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The teen was found about 8 p.m. laying in a driveway outside a vacant home in the 15600 block of Wabash, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the city police department.

Medics rushed her to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police do not yet have a description of a suspect, Kirkwood said.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800)-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/24/teen-girl-found-shot-detroits-west-side/2410860002/