Detroit — An unidentified man died in the waning minutes of Christmas after a crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the fatal crash took place about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Joy Road and Wyoming.

Police say the victim was driving a dark gray vehicle and headed eastbound on Joy Road when he crashed into a vehicle headed southbound on Wyoming.

The man died from his injuries. An estimate on his age was not immediately available. Police will work to confirm his identity, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

