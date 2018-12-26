Buy Photo A bomb threat was called in at 1400 Woodward, the location of the new Shinola Hotel. (Photo: James David Dickson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police investigated a bomb threat called in Wednesday at the Shinola Hotel.

Police provided no further details.

As a precaution, the Detroit People Mover was shut down and a section of Woodward Avenue near the hotel was closed to traffic. QLine travel was also affected.

The hotel, which is located on the corner of Woodward at Grand River Avenue is scheduled to open next month.

Visitors to the hotel on Wednesday were turned away because it hasn't opened yet.

Officials with the Detroit People Mover said the monorail system was cleared to restart at about 11:52 a.m. The QLine followed suit at about 12:15 p.m.

