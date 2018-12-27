Assault charge filed against woman in plane incident
Detroit – An Indiana woman accused of attacking a Delta Air Lines crew is moving toward a guilty plea in Detroit federal court.
In a new court filing, Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, is charged with head-butting and spitting on federal officers who were removing her from a Germany-to-Detroit flight last January. The assault charge is filed as a criminal “information,” which is negotiated and typically leads to a guilty plea.
A message seeking comment was left for Krueger’s attorney Thursday.
The incident started in the air. Investigators say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members. She had been drinking wine.
Krueger was secured in her seat for the final 90 minutes. A mask and leg restraints were also placed on her.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.