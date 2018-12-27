Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 24-year-old man was killed Thursday morning outside a strip club on Michigan Avenue on the city's west side, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 2:15 a.m. in a parking lot outside of the Crazy Horse club on Michigan Avenue, just west of Central.

Police say the victim and the suspect had an altercation, during which the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in his chest.

After being privately transported to an area hospital, the victim died.

No detailed suspect description was offered, but police say the suspect fled the scene driving a black Jaguar.

