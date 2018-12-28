Detroit police search for bank robbery suspect
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery on the city's east side.
The incident occurred at 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 15200 block of Gratiot Avenue.
Police said the suspect handed the teller at the Comerica Bank a note demanding money and the teller gave the suspect an unknown amount.
The suspect fled the building on foot in an unknown direction.
He was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a light gray Echo brand hoodie and had on a gray and navy blue Dallas Cowboys winter hat.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information should contact the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
