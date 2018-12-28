Share This Story!
Police seek driver in west Detroit hit-and-run
A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck early Dec. 16 in the 14700 block of Schaefer
The car involved was filmed traveling west on Lyndon and is believed to have front-end damage.
Detroit Police Department
Detroit police on Friday released surveillance footage in hopes of locating the driver of a car connected to a hit-and-run that left a woman injured on the city's west side.
A black four-door sedan was headed south in the 14700 block of Schaefer about 4:20 a.m. Dec. 16 when it struck the 30-year-old victim as she walked back to her car, investigators said in a statement.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
