Detroit police on Friday released surveillance footage in hopes of locating the driver of a car connected to a hit-and-run that left a woman injured on the city's west side.

A black four-door sedan was headed south in the 14700 block of Schaefer about 4:20 a.m. Dec. 16 when it struck the 30-year-old victim as she walked back to her car, investigators said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

The car involved was filmed traveling west on Lyndon and is believed to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

