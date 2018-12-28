Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 26-year-old man is in temporary serious condition after being shot Thursday night on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Linwood and Rochester streets, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police continue to investigate and search for suspects.

According to the investigation, a white sports utility vehicle pulled up to the victim and a person inside fired shots at the victim.

Witnesses said the SUV fled the scene.

Emergency medical technicians transported the victim to a hospital, police said.

