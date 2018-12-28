Detroit — Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a 26-year-old man in temporary serious condition, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened sometime just before 8 p.m. in the 15700 block of Rutherford near Greenfield Road and Puritan Avenue.

The victim told police he had gone to a liquor store on Puritan and when he was returning home he was approached by another man, officials said.

The man tried to rob the victim and then shot him, police said. The suspect fled and the victim ran home, according to officials.

He called 911, police arrived and medics transported him to a hospital.

The victim described the suspect as a man and about 5-foot-5-inches tall with dreadlocks. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

