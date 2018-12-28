A'miyah Jones (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police have taken into custody the twin brother of an armed man accused of forcibly removing a 4-month-old girl from her mother on Christmas Eve, officials said Friday.

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers arrested the man in Detroit.

Investigators continue to search for the baby, A'miyah Jones, and her father, JaQuan Jones, 24, Kirkwood said. No other information was available as of Friday morning.

Police said Jones and his twin brother arrived at about 2 p.m. Monday at a home in the 900 block of Webb where A'miyah was with her mother and forced their way inside.

He then produced a handgun, took the baby from her mother and left in an unknown direction, police said.

Jones is believed to be driving a blue Chrysler 200.

Anyone who has seen Jones or A'miyah should call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at (313) 596-1300. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

