Services, memorial fund announced for Jessica Starr
A memorial fund for Fox 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr has been set up to benefit her children and a service will be held Saturday.
The 35-year-old Novi resident died by suicide on Dec. 12, leaving behind her husband, Dan, and two young children, Noah, 5, and Riley Rose, 3.
The station announced the news the next day on air.
For the last eight years, on WJBK-TV (Channel 2), Starr delivered the local weather and co-anchored “The Nine” morning show. A celebration of her life for family, friends and colleagues will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, at Oak Pointe Church in Novi.
It will not be open to the public. However, the family invites the public to view the webcast of the services, which will be available on the Fox 2 website and Fox 2 Facebook page.
Donations can be made to the “The Family of Jessica Starr Memorial Fund" and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
