Detroit — A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot Thursday on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting occurred before 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of Petoskey Avenue near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

The victim and a 32-year-old woman in a blue Ford Crown Victoria arrived at the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct to report the teen had been shot.

A police officer immediately transported the girl to a hospital, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting stemmed from an altercation. During the confrontation, an unknown suspect began firing shots, one of which struck the victim, according to police.

