Video shows van in fatal Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver accused of fatally striking a man in a wheelchair last week on the city's east side.
Detroit police on Friday released surveillance footage that captured a white Chevy conversion van striking the victim, who was crossing the street near Mack and Conner at about 5 a.m. Dec. 20, before continuing on southbound.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Authorities believe the van has a thin stripe on the side and noticeable front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
