CLOSE Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver accused of fatally striking a man in a wheelchair last week on the city's east side. Detroit Police Department

Detroit police on Friday released surveillance footage that captured a white Chevy conversion van striking the victim, who was crossing the street near Mack and Conner at about 5 a.m. Dec. 20, before continuing on southbound. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver accused of fatally striking a man in a wheelchair last week on the city's east side.

Detroit police on Friday released surveillance footage that captured a white Chevy conversion van striking the victim, who was crossing the street near Mack and Conner at about 5 a.m. Dec. 20, before continuing on southbound.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the van has a thin stripe on the side and noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/28/video-shows-van-fatal-detroit-hit-and-run/2436435002/