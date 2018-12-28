Buy Photo Lake St. Clair is seen from Harrison Township. When the National Weather Service says there will be “no weather to speak of over the weekend,” that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. It just means we should have nothing requiring windshield wipers Saturday or Sunday. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dave Gurney of the White Lake Township-based weather station said the forecast is “pretty quiet,” with partly to mostly sunny days and temperatures slightly above average.

After an unusually warm Friday with a high of 53 degrees, Saturday should settle in at 34 degrees, with a low of 28 to 30. On Sunday, the afternoon high will be 38 degrees, following a morning low of 25.

The historical average for the weekend is a high of 33 and a low of 21.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Day, the forecast is for sitting inside watching five college football bowl games, beginning with the Outback in Tampa, Florida, at noon and ending with the Sugar in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m.

Outdoors in Metro Detroit, Gurney said, the day will top out at 35, with a slight chance of rain or snow.

In Lansing, where governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer will take her oath of office in a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m., the temperature will be lower — 30 degrees – with the chance of rain or snow higher.

