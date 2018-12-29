Suspected firebombing at east Detroit home probed
Authorities are investigating a suspected firebombing Friday at a home on Detroit's east side.
A 48-year-old resident told investigators that she and her family were upstairs in the 14000 block of Rossini about 8:30 p.m. when they heard a noise on the lower level. When they came downstairs, the kitchen was ablaze.
The woman also spotted a man in a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants running down the driveway, police said in a statement.
She and seven other relatives, including a 10-year-old, were able to escape without injury, according to the notice.
Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
