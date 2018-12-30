Police say that four men entered the store. Two of them distracted the 50-year-old clerk at the counter, while two other cracked the ATM and took money from it, before leaving the gas station in a black Dodge Charger. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Police are searching for four men accused of cracking open and stealing from an ATM late Saturday night at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

The larceny took place about 9:50 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on the 18700 block of Grand River, west of Evergreen.

