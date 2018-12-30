The carjacking took place about 9:25 p.m., and started at a Marathon gas station on the west side, where the passenger joined the victim in his 2008 white Chevy Equinox. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Late Saturday night, on Detroit's west side, a 29-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint while giving another man a ride, police said.

The carjacking happened about 9:25 p.m. and started at a Marathon gas station on the west side where the passenger joined the victim in his 2008 white Chevy Equinox. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate number of DJC 8174.

The passenger entered the vehicle, and the men headed toward an unnamed third location. During the ride, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded the Equinox.

Police describe the suspect as between 19 to 21 years old, standing 6 feet tall, with dark skin and wavy hair. He wore all black.

The victim was dropped off at West McNichols and San Juan, which is west of Livernois. The Equinox was last spotted traveling southbound on San Juan.

