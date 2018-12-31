Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a fight late Monday morning on Detroit's east side and refused to give authorities the name of the shooter, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Bedford. That's south of East Warren and west of East Outer Drive.

Police arrived to find the victim shot. The victim told police he'd been involved in a fight and was shot during the struggle, but he refused to name that person.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

