Police: Masked men rob Corktown dispensary
Detroit — Masked men in a pickup smashed through the wall of a Corktown dispensary and stole some of its goods Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.
The smash-and-grab was reported about 4:25 a.m. at the BotaniQ Dispensary on the 2500 block of Rosa Parks, which is just north of Interstate 75.
Police say that six to eight masked men smashed a gray Dodge Ram into the back wall of the dispensary and ran off with an untold amount of goods.
The store's safe was not stolen, though.
BotaniQ co-founder Anqunette Sarfoh is a former Fox 2 News TV anchor, whose last name was Jamison when she was on the air. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013, she started using medical marijuana in 2014. She left TV news in 2016.
