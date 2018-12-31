A single bullet hole was found in the glass entry of Cantrell Funeral Home. (Photo: Courtesy of Naveed Syed)

Detroit — The new owner of the former Cantrell Funeral Home says he found a bullet near the glass entry on Monday.

Naveed Syed, who purchased the building in September with plans to repurpose it as a community center, said he believes the shot was fired sometime Sunday night. During that time, a security guard was the only one in the building.

"Thankfully no one was hurt, but someone could have been," Syed said. "Our security guard was in the back of the building doing his rounds."

Syed has installed cameras on the interior and exterior of the building, located at 10400 Mack Avenue, but says they weren't activated at the time of the shooting. The bullet did not penetrate fully through the glass window.

"It appears to be a 22 caliber," Syed said. "I believe it was targeted. I don't know why, but the way Mack is... it doesn't look like it could have been targeted at anything else or appear to be part of a drive-by. We called (Detroit police) a few hours ago, but it's not a priority for them. Hopefully, they will send someone from their forensic team."

The glass will have to be replaced and Syed is considering installing bulletproof glass because "We don’t want people getting hurt," he said.

A Detroit Police spokeswoman on duty Monday night said she didn't immediately have information on the incident.

The incident is the latest to occur at the former Cantrell Funeral Home where an investigation revealed nearly 300 remains were abandoned inside the facility.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs began its investigation into Cantrell in April, when it found decomposing bodies covered in mold, along with other violations. In October, Detroit police and LARA inspectors discovered 11 infant and fetal remains stored in a false ceiling, after receiving a letter that also alleged fraud at the funeral home.

That grisly discovery kicked off a criminal investigation by Detroit police that also includes alleged wrongdoing at Perry Funeral Home, which also has had its license suspended.

More: Detroit former funeral home owner reveals where 11 infant bodies were found

More: Remains from Cantrell funeral home moved with police escort

More: Relatives sought for remains found at Cantrell Funeral Home

Syed plans to repurpose the center as part of his nonprofit Quality Behavioral Health Services, an addiction treatment center and counseling services.

"We're looking good and our target for opening is sometime mid-March," Syed said. "We are ready from our point of view but the city has to approve everything."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2018/12/31/shot-fired-into-former-cantrell-funeral-home/2455587002/