Buy Photo Firefighters responded to a blaze at a plant at 19300 Filer in Detroit early on Jan. 3, 2019. Three people were hospitalized. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a fire at a titanium plant on Detroit’s east side.

Firefighters responded to the 19300 block of Filer, north of East Seven Mile and just east of Mount Elliott, at 2:41 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

Fornell said three people, all men, were transported with injuries: a 27-year-old who suffered vomiting and nausea, a 45-year-old who suffered back, leg and facial pain, and a 46-year-old who suffered back and leg pain and burns to one hand.

One of the injured workers told fire officials that the injury resulted from an argon explosion. Investigators are still working to confirm the cause of the fire.

The explosion did create a Hazmat situation, Fornell said, which forced the fire department to move cautiously in battling the blaze.

The facility is owned by Global Titanium Inc., whose website describes the company as an “integrated manufacturer of titanium metallurgical products.” Global Titanium has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The fire has been extinguished, and its cause is unknown at this point, Fornell said.

The conditions of the men were unknown Thursday morning. Two of the three taken to the hospital were transported “code one,” which is done when injuries are believed to be serious.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/03/detroit-industrial-plant-fire-3-hospitalized/2470724002/