Gabe Leland (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News file)

Detroit — A city resident has filed a petition to recall City Councilman Gabe Leland over his indictment on federal corruption and bribery charges.

Ramon Jackson filed the petition with the Wayne County Clerk's Office on Thursday, citing the councilman's legal case as the reason. Jackson could not be immediately reached for comment.

The second-term councilman was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on bribery charges and accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 and free car repairs from a city businessman.

Leland could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Previously, Leland told reporters just after the indictment that it'll be "business as usual" for him at City Hall and that he was "innocent until proven guilty."

He vowed he'd continue to attend community meetings, respond to constituent concerns and serve residents at the council table.

Wayne County elections officials did not immediately say how many signatures would be required for the petition to advance or whether a hearing had been set to validate the petition language.

State election procedure notes that as soon as a county election commission approves a petition for clarity/factuality and any circuit court appeals have concluded, the petition sponsors are free to circulate their petition.

"The number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election is 25 percent of the votes cast in the officer’s district for all candidates for the office of governor in the last

gubernatorial election," according to documentation from the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

Sealed FBI wiretap affidavits, previously obtained by The Detroit News, revealed months prior to Leland's indictment that he was the target of a federal bribery probe.

Recorded conversations played a prominent role in the indictment, which portrayed the Detroit Democrat as using his political power to stall votes on a real-estate matter involving Detroit auto shop owner Robert Carmack last year while demanding bribes.

On May 16, 2017, Leland offered to help the businessman in exchange for $15,000 and free car repairs, the government claims.

“I should ask for thirty,” Leland said, according to the indictment, “but I’m nice to you.”

Leland was charged with bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery one day after his campaign staffer, Elisa Grubbs, was charged and accused of delivering the bribe from Carmack.

If convicted, Leland faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each bribery count and five years for bribery conspiracy.

Federal court records show a trial is slated for August. Leland is set to appear in court in July for a final pretrial conference in which he would have the option of entering a plea, according to court records.

