The shooting occurred at Bottoms Up Liquor on 8523 Eight Mile Road in Detroit, police said. (Photo: Google Maps)

Detroit — A 36-year-old man was shot to death Thursday outside of a west-side liquor store by two perpetrators, police said.

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. at the Bottoms Up Liquor Store in the 8500 block of West Eight Mile.

Police said the man and the suspects were inside the store. The victim made a purchase and he left the store, followed by two people who had put on masks.

Once outside the store, one of the suspects shot the victim and both suspects fled in a black vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger or a Chrysler 300, that went south on Cherrylawn, police said.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the police department at (313) 596-2200.

