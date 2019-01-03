Buy Photo A camera is seen here in the windshield of a Detroit police car in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in an abandoned house in southwest Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., on the 1500 block of Livernois, south of Vernor, police received a 911 call that a man's body had been found in the upstairs bedroom of the house, said Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Police arrived and found the man dead.

There were no apparent signs of trauma, but the man's body had begun to decompose. His official cause of death will be determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

