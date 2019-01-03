Buy Photo A camera is seen here in the windshield of a Detroit police car in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday while sitting on his porch on the city's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at 4:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Musket Street, near Livernois and Interstate 75.

The victim told Detroit police officers he was outside when an unknown heavy-set suspect drove up in a white van-type vehicle. He exited the vehicle carrying a pizza box, then took a handgun from the box and fired several shots at the victim.

The man was shot multiple times and the suspect fled in the van.

Medics took the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

