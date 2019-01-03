Buy Photo U.S. Attorney General for the Eastern District Matthew Schneider (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Detroit – The U.S. Senate has approved Matthew Schneider as chief federal prosecutor for eastern Michigan.

Schneider’s nomination as U.S. attorney was approved Wednesday night. He’s already been on the job for a year.

Schneider is a former assistant U.S. attorney. He also worked for former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and the Michigan Supreme Court. The Frankenmuth native has degrees from Michigan State University and University of Michigan law school.

He previously was lead counsel representing former Gov. Rick Snyder and the state of Michigan in the Detroit federal bankruptcy litigation.

Schneider previously worked as general counsel and chief of staff for the Michigan Supreme Court and as assistant general counsel in the White House budget office under President George W. Bush during Bush’s first term.

He served as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District from 2003-11, where he worked on anti-terrorism cases as well as cases involving public corruption, organized crime, and street and motorcycle gangs.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/03/senate-oks-schneider-u-s-attorney-detroit/2477277002/