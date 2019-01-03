Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head and then crashing his car after he attempted to flee, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 10000 block of West Chicago, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The block is just off Wyoming.

Freeman said that as the victim sat in his vehicle, an unknown suspect fired shots, at least one of which hit the victim in his head.

As the victim tried to flee the gunfire, he hit a building. Medics transported him to an area hospital.

