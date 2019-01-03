Victim crashes car after being shot in head
Detroit — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head and then crashing his car after he attempted to flee, police said.
The shooting took place about 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 10000 block of West Chicago, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The block is just off Wyoming.
Freeman said that as the victim sat in his vehicle, an unknown suspect fired shots, at least one of which hit the victim in his head.
As the victim tried to flee the gunfire, he hit a building. Medics transported him to an area hospital.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/03/victim-crashes-car-after-being-shot-head/2470922002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.