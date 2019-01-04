Samara Tucker and Jewels Patchett (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find an 8-year-old girl they believe was taken by her mother, who doesn't have legal custody of her, officials said.

Samara Tucker was allegedly taken by her mother, Jewels Patchett, 28, at about 3:10 a.m. Friday from a home in the 6000 block of Buhr near Sherwood Street and Nevada Avenue on Detroit's east side, police said.

Samara's grandmother has temporary, full custody of the girl, according to authorities.

The girl is described as 4 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing about 70 pounds with a light complexion. Police said Samara was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black snow pants and black and pink boots.

Her mother is described as a 5 foot, 5 inches tall and between 125-130 pounds with an Afro hairstyle. She was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a multi-color jacket with fur around the hood and jean leggings, police said.

Patchett left her mother's home with Samara on foot, heading toward Sherwood and from there in an unknown direction, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Samara's whereabouts should call the Investigations Unit of the Detroit Police's Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740.

