Man shot while walking home on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot while walking to his home on the city's east side, police said.
The incident occurred at 11:50 a.m. near Harper Avenue and Park Drive.
The victim told police that a black Cadillac Eldorado with four men inside pulled up next to him while he was walking. The victim saw the driver point a semi-automatic handgun out the window and the victim began running after hearing multiple shots fired.
He was struck once and continued running, police said.
The victim hid behind a vacant house and called his brother, who took him to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident and looking for the four men involved.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at (313) 596-2200.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.