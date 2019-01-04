Buy Photo A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot while walking to his home on the city's east side, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Detroit — A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot while walking to his home on the city's east side, police said.

The incident occurred at 11:50 a.m. near Harper Avenue and Park Drive.

The victim told police that a black Cadillac Eldorado with four men inside pulled up next to him while he was walking. The victim saw the driver point a semi-automatic handgun out the window and the victim began running after hearing multiple shots fired.

He was struck once and continued running, police said.

The victim hid behind a vacant house and called his brother, who took him to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident and looking for the four men involved.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at (313) 596-2200.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/04/man-shot-while-walking-home-detroits-east-side/2486395002/