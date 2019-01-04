4-year-old child found near Avondale and Lakewood. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 4-year-old child was found Friday wandering the streets on the city's east side, police said.

The girl was found in the area of Avondale and Lakewood by two Samaritans and taken to the Detroit Police Department's 5th Patrol Unit, police said.

Police have been unable to locate relatives and are asking for the public's assistance.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what time Friday the child was discovered.

If anyone recognizes this child or knows of her family, please contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5500 or call 911.

