Police seek relatives of 4-year-old girl found wandering in Detroit
Detroit — A 4-year-old child was found Friday wandering the streets on the city's east side, police said.
The girl was found in the area of Avondale and Lakewood by two Samaritans and taken to the Detroit Police Department's 5th Patrol Unit, police said.
Police have been unable to locate relatives and are asking for the public's assistance.
Authorities could not immediately confirm what time Friday the child was discovered.
If anyone recognizes this child or knows of her family, please contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5500 or call 911.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/04/police-search-parents-4-year-old-found-wandering-detroit/2487021002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.