Reward offered for tips in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Roseville
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male last month in Roseville.
Antonio Christian was fatally shot at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 11 outside on Pinehurst near 12 Mile, according to police.
The suspect may have left the scene in a Mustang. Christian was found on the sidewalk. He later died at the hospital.
The following day, a 21-year-old Utica man was arrested in the teen's death, but police later released him after further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.
