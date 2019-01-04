Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the Dec. 11 killing of Antonio Christian. The 17-year-old was fatally shot in Roseville. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male last month in Roseville.

Antonio Christian was fatally shot at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 11 outside on Pinehurst near 12 Mile, according to police.

The suspect may have left the scene in a Mustang. Christian was found on the sidewalk. He later died at the hospital.

The following day, a 21-year-old Utica man was arrested in the teen's death, but police later released him after further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

