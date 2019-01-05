Eric Harris (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Detroit Police Department are asking for help in locating a missing 65-year-old man. He is described as being in poor physical and mental condition.

Eric Harris left his home, in the 19700 block of Oakfield, Saturday morning around 10 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since.

Harris is a black male of medium brown complexion, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with long gray hair and a gray beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and white, Jordan-style shoes.

If you've seen or know of Eric Harris' whereabouts you're asked to call the Detroit Police's 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5800.

