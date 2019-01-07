Buy Photo A multi-vehicle accident on I-94 near Brush in Detroit closed the eastbound lane, with traffic down to one lane westbound Monday afternoon (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit -- A motorist who was trying to view a car wreck on Interstate 94 Monday caused a second one, officials said.

The motorist was driving in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 when he slowed to observe an earlier six-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes, said Michigan State Police.

The driver struck another car and then a wall along the interstate, according to authorities.

The wreck, which occurred around 2 p.m., limited traffic to one lane in the westbound lanes, said police.

Buy Photo Firefighters work at the scene of multi-vehicle accident on I-94 near Brush in Detroit, Monday afternoon. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The earlier accident closed all lanes on the eastbound side.

Two people were injured but not seriously in the earlier wreck. The cause of the accident wasn't divulged by police.

On its Twitter page, the Metro Detroit branch of the state police warned drivers not to gawk at wrecks.

The Twitter page showed a Will Smith video of the actor saying "Mind ya business."

"Don't drive distracted!" the police tweeted. "That's our Monday rant!"

Buy Photo Police and firefighters work at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-94 near Brush in Detroit, Monday afternoon. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/07/gawker-car-wreck-leads-second-one/2504381002/