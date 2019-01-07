Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The body of a man believed to be in his 20s was found Sunday afternoon in a Detroit alley by a passerby, police said.

Police said the man had been shot and the body was discovered some time before 5 p.m. in an alley behind a vacant home on the 19700 block of Annott. The area is south of East State Fair and east of Hoover.

Authorities have yet to identify the man. The circumstances preceding his death were also not immediately known.

